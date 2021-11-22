BJP Chief Nadda on Two-day UP Visit from Today, to Attend Several Booth Level Meetings

BJP chief JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh from Monday where he will address the booth president conferences in Gorakhpur and Kanpur. He will also inaugurate a regional office in Kanpur as well as the virtual inauguration of seven district offices.

As per the schedule, Nadda will offer prayers at Gorakhnath temple at 12:15 pm. At 3 pm, he will address the booth level conference and will interact with Vantangia families near Gorakhpur airport at 4:30 pm. The BJP chief will reach the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow at around 6:15 pm.

On the second day of his visit on Tuesday, he will pay obeisance at Baba Namdev Gurudwara in Kanpur at 11:15 am. After this, he will inaugurate the regional BJP office of the Kanpur region. He will address the booth president conference at 2 pm.

On Sunday, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh launched the ‘Booth Membership Campaign’ from Ghaziabad. The party’s booth membership campaign started from November 21, which is aimed at expanding the BJP family by reaching every house of each booth and adding new members.

Uttar Pradesh is headed for the assembly polls in early next year along with four other states.

