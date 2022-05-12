BJP Chief Nadda Takes Up Mission Himachal, Plans to Visit Poll-bound Home State Frequently

With the aim to break the tradition of the state voting out incumbent governments for more than three decades, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda has taken up the mission to secure Himachal Pradesh for the outfit.

Senior leaders say that Nadda is trying to put in place a strategy to ensure a BJP victory, as it is a matter of prestige for him. Himachal Pradesh is Nadda’s home state.

The BJP president will be in the hill state on Friday and Saturday where he will attend a Yuva Morcha training programme in Dharamshala and address a public rally in Kullu. He will hold meetings with corporation chiefs and board members during his visit. Aside from that, Nadda will also reach Ludhiana on May 14 where he is scheduled to meet the family of Independence icon Sukhdev Thapar. Later the BJP chief is scheduled to meet party workers at the local office.

Sources in the BJP said that since 1985, Himachal Pradesh has not given a party two consecutive opportunities to rule.

“Nadda has been ensuring that he visits the state frequently and the visits that were scattered over the weeks increase as the elections approach," said a senior party leader.

While being the party president, Nadda has been addressing BJP gatherings and public meetings in Telangana, Kerala, and Gujarat, it is Himachal Pradesh where he had done big rallies within a span of a month.

The party chief stayed in the state for three days in early April where he addressed a political meeting. He has kick-started booth members’ campaigns and visited temples in the state on every trip. He also addressed another rally on April 22 in Kangra.

Chief minister Jairam Thakur, meanwhile, met Prime minister Narendra Modi and requested him to hold a national event in Himachal Pradesh on the completion of eight years of his government at the Centre.

The BJP had won 44 seats out of the 66 in Himachal Pradesh in the previous polls. Assembly elections in the state are slated to take place by the end of this year.

