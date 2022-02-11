BJP, CPIM Alleges Obstruction by TMC in Submitting Nominations for West Bengal Municipal Polls, Say Police Remain 'Silent Spectators'

Days after protests over polls by candidates, the Trinamool Congress has won two municipalities-Sainthia and Budge Budge without any contest. Elections to 108 municipalities across West Bengal will be held on 27 February between 7 am to 5 pm and the candidates were allowed to submit their nominations till February 9.

Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that their candidates could not submit nominations in multiple wards of several municipalities in the state including Dinhata, Bolpur, and Taki. The TMC camp, however, claims that the opposition, including BJP, is making such allegations as they failed to find their candidates there.

BJP also alleged that TMC prevented its candidates from submitting nomination papers. In response, the Trinamool leadership said that if such things really happened then it’s not a good thing and further questioned the organizational strength of the BJP in West Bengal.

Until Tuesday night, there was considerable confusion over the BJP’s candidate list and the party’s state leadership demanded that the list of all the mayoral candidates to be sent to the district and announced. But the list of candidates for some municipalities was not received from the BJP district leadership till Tuesday night. However, there are allegations from the saffron camp concerning TMC obstruction in filing nomination of BJP candidates in various municipalities.

After the nomination deadline expired in the afternoon, state BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Trinamool violence is going on across the state with the help of police. Our candidates and agents have been threatened at their place since Tuesday night. There has been a bike procession with open firearms. Even after giving a detailed account of the violence to the police, they remained virtually silent spectators."

Shamik added that none of the BJP candidates in Sainthia could not submit nominations due to Trinamool obstruction. In Bolpur, out of 22 candidates, only three have been able to submit their nominations. Four candidates in Taki, one in Basirhat, and two in Guskara failed to submit nominations. No candidate of the opposition could submit their nominations in 12 of the 20 wards, he further said.

Incidentally, on the day before the vote, Sainthia, Budge Budge, and Dinhata Municipality Board TMC were almost captured.

CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty has also spoken out against the opposition for not submitting nominations. He said, ‘Do you remember what happened in the panchayat election? Trinamool won the entire state without any opposition. The police were only puppets. This time also same thing happened again."

