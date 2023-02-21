BJP Demands Pawan Khera's Removal from Cong for 'Disgraceful' Remarks Against PM Modi's Late Father

Delhi BJP on Tuesday staged a protest near Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s residence here, demanding an apology over her party spokesperson Pawan Khera’s “disgraceful" remark against the late father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several BJP leaders and workers, including Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained by the police while they were marching towards Sonia Gandhi’s residence.

Sachdeva, who was leading the protest, said Khera’s words reflect the character of the Congress.

“The disgraceful words used by Khera show his and Congress’ character. He should be removed from Congress and Sonia Gandhi should apologise for his conduct." Khera recently referred to the prime minister as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi" while criticising the Central government over the row involving the business conglomerate headed by Gautam Adani. The ruling party has accused him of making fun of the prime minister and his late father.

PM’s Modi’s full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name Damodardas standing for his father’s name, a common practice in many parts of the country.

Raising slogans against Khera and Congress, the BJP leaders and workers marched from Le Meridian hotel towards Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath. They were stopped by the police with the help of barricades.

They were later released, police said.

The Congress is scared of the reputation of the prime minister so it is conspiring to “tarnish" his image by using “foul language", alleged BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

“Khera’s use of indecent language to malign the fame of the prime minister is a well-planned conspiracy because the Congress is scared of Modi," Bidhuri said.

Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said statements against the father of “world’s most popular" prime minister are absolutely unforgivable and BJP is not going to sit silently over such acts.

He asserted Congress will decline further and “disappear" after 2024 Lok Sabha polls if its leaders continued to behave “disgracefully" while referring to the Prime Minister.

