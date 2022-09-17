BJP Hopes to Cash in on Modi Magic, Kicks Off 'LED Rath Yatra' Ahead of Himachal Polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh is hoping to cash in on ‘Modi magic’ amid fears of anti-incumbency ahead of the state elections with the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagging off a ‘LED Rath Yatra’ in Shimla on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Saturday. The pan-state yatra aims to highlight policies and schemes of the Centre and state government.

Thakur said that since the Prime Minister has a “special attachment to Himachal Pradesh", a ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (service fortnight) was also launched on the occasion of his birthday.

The LED Rath Yatra aims to publicise the government’s various developmental programmes and welfare schemes in all assembly constituencies. Thakur said that the government was making concerted efforts for the all-around development of the state.

Advertisement

Claiming that the opposition Congress is going through its worst phase, Thakur said that the BJP was on track to form a government in Himachal Pradesh again. “The Congress is passing through its worst phase and the ‘Quit Congress campaign’ is progressing steadily. Congress vice-president Ram Lal Thakur’s resignation is the most recent example."

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the state government has set new records in development over the past five years. “The state is continuously moving forward in the direction of prosperity and progress," he said. He also detailed various developmental schemes of the government.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that through this yatra, the BJP would try to reach villages and seek suggestions from people for the party’s vision document for the upcoming elections. Kashyap, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajender Garg flagged off the yatra from Hamirpur.

Kashyap further said local leaders would lead the rath yatra at the Mandal level and provide awareness about the government’s achievements, development work in all assembly constituencies and public welfare schemes and services.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here