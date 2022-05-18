'BJP, its Allies Selectively Targeting Religious Places': Mayawati Slams Saffron Party for 'Diverting Attention From Key Issues'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies were distracting people by targeting religious places to divert attention from key issues like inflation, poverty and unemployment.

The BSP chief also warned that such an attempt can worsen the situation anytime.

The BSP chief, in her statement issued on Wednesday, said, “In order to divide the attention of the people suffering from the ever-increasing poverty, unemployment and skyrocketing inflation in the country, the BJP and its allied organizations are selectively targeting religious places, especially religious places. It is not hidden and it can worsen the situation here at any time".

“After years of independence, now under the guise of the matters of Gyanvapi, Mathura, Taj Mahal and other places, the manner in which religious sentiments of the people are being provoked as per conspiracy, this will not only strengthen the country but weaken it. BJP needs to pay attention to this," added Mayawati.

She further said that the names of places belonging to a religious community are being changed one by one and it will not only create peace, harmony and brotherhood etc. “Instead this will fuel hatred among the communities, which is quite worrying. Neither our country nor the general public can benefit from all this," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Varanasi court, which had ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, removed advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra on grounds of non-cooperation, an official said. The court also gave two more days to the commission to submit the survey report.

Meanwhile, Varanasi civil judge senior division court, looking into the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, had asked the Muslim respondents to file their reply on Wednesday on the petition filed by the Hindu side, seeking demolition of a wall near the ‘wazu’ pond. The Hindu petitioners have also requested access to the claimed ‘Shivling’ for ‘darshan puja’.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had also called an emergency meeting on Tuesday amid the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque row.

