Haryana Civic Polls: BJP-JJP Combine Bags Many Seats as Poll Results for Most of 46 Municipal Bodies Declared

The candidates of the ruling BJP-JJP combine have bagged many seats as the poll results for most of Haryana’s 46 municipal bodies were out. The polls were held on Sunday for the 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal committees in the state.

A senior official of the State Election Commission said of the 18 municipal councils, the results for 15 have so far been declared. “Of the 18, the results for 15 have been declared while the results for the Bhiwani, Bahadurgarh and Palwal councils are expected shortly. The BJP has won eight, the JJP one, the INLD one and independents have won five," State Election Commission Secretary Inder Jeet told PTI.

Of the 28 municipal committees, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 12, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) two, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) one while independents have won 13, the official said. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Over 70 per cent of the voters had exercised their franchise in the polls. While the ruling BJP-JJP alliance, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the AAP fought the polls on their respective party symbols, many Congressmen had entered the fray as independents.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.