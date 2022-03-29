BJP Leader Against Meghalaya-Assam Border Agreement, Says 'Consent of People Should Be Taken'

Senior BJP leader AL Hek on Tuesday lambasted the Meghalaya and Assam governments for signing the boundary agreement in a piecemeal manner amidst opposition from all quarters. Assam and Meghalaya today signed an agreement to resolve their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 locations, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling it a “historic day" for the Northeast. The agreement was signed in the presence of Shah and Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma respectively.

“My concern from the beginning is when you want to resolve the boundary dispute, you should resolve it in the entire disputed area, for the benefit of the people residing in the border areas and also for the benefit of the state," Hek said.

Advertisement

Commenting on protests in several villages like Malchapara, he said, “I cannot say what will happen in the future. My concern is if it has to be resolved, it should be resolved once and for all."

“Before taking any decision, they should take consent of the people residing in the border areas. The first consent has to be taken of the main stakeholders who are the residents staying in the border areas."

The senior BJP leader also questioned the government about the need to take proper concern of the people since this has led to an uproar in many villages across the border. “I cannot say what is the understanding between the governments of Meghalaya and Assam but my point is the people must be taken into confidence," he added.

The pact will resolve the protracted dispute in six of the 12 places along the 884.9 km border between the two states. Shah said, with the signing of the agreement, 70 per cent of the border dispute between the two states has been resolved and hoped that a solution will be found for the remaining six locations soon.

Advertisement

Assam shares a 2743 km boundary with Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and West Bengal. It is locked in border disputes with Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. In July 2021, Assam’s Cachar district had witnessed a fierce armed clash between the police personnel of Assam and Mizoram. Six Assam police personnel were killed in an armed confrontation with their Mizoram counterparts, forcing the Centre to intervene.

Tuesday’s pact between Assam and Meghalaya is aimed at eliminating the possibility of any such violence in the border areas of the two states. There are 36 villages in the six places, covering an area of 36.79 sq km, with regard to which the agreement has been reached. The two states had formed three committees each in August last year to go into the vexed boundary question. The constitution of the panels had followed two rounds of talks between Sarma and Sangma where the neighboring states resolved to settle the dispute in a phased manner.

Advertisement

According to the joint final set of recommendations made by the committees, out of 36.79 sq km disputed area taken up for settlement in the first phase, Assam will get full control of 18.51 sq km and Meghalaya 18.28 sq km. Out of the 12 points of dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, the six areas with relatively less critical differences were taken up in the first phase.

Advertisement

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972 but the new state had challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to dispute in 12 border locations.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.