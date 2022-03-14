BJP Leader Ganesh Gaonkar Takes Oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Goa Assembly

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday administered oath to MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar as pro-tem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly ahead of the session called on Tuesday. BJP leader Gaonkar, who recently won the election from Sanvordem Assembly seat, took the oath at Raj Bhavan in the presence of caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries.

The governor has summoned the Assembly session on Tuesday for the new members to take oath. Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held last month. The BJP, which won 20 seats, will be staking claim to form next government in the coastal state.

Two central observers of the BJP party’s general secretary B L Santhosh and Union minister Piyush Goyal are scheduled to arrive in Goa on Monday evening to decide on formation of the new government and chief minister of the state, sources said.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.