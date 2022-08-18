BJP Leader Takes Dig at Nitish Kumar, Says He’s Like ‘Women Who Change Their Boyfriends At Any Time’

In a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, BJP National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya compared him to women living abroad who he alleged are known for changing their boyfriends at any time just like the CM, whose allegiance to anyone is unpredictable.

“When I was traveling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar CM is also similar, never know who’s the hand he may hold or leave…," Vijayvargiya was quoted saying by ANI in Indore.

This dig at the CM comes days after his U-turn by joining hands with the RJD to form a new government in Bihar

Nitish Joins Hands with RJD Again

A week back, the Bihar chief minister parted ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the second time in eight years, resigned as CM, and joined forces with the opposition alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties to stake a claim to form the next government.

“All of our party leaders told me that there have been regular attempts to weaken the JDU under the present alliance and their joint opinion was to quit the NDA. I have met the governor and submitted my resignation," Kumar said.

As per reports, following his resignation, Kumar set off to visit Lalu Prasad’s wife and former CM Rabri Devi’s house in Patna where MLAs of the mahagathbandhan were holding a meeting. Along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and leaders of other parties, Kumar came to his residence where he was formally elected as the leader of the grand alliance.

Accusations made by Nitish Kumar were validated by JDU president Lalan Singh who said in the meeting that regular attempts had been made to humiliate Kumar and the JDU while emphasizing that the party will not accept the humiliation of its leader.

Betrayal of Mandate of People, Says BJP

Reacting to Kumar’s move to sever ties with the NDA, the BJP said it was a betrayal of the mandate of the people of Bihar as well as the BJP. “Nitish Kumar has left and said that BJP was trying to destroy his party. BJP made him a Union minister several times. He was also made a CM," senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told media persons in Patna. “Why did he rethink his decision on alliance with RJD in 2015 and come to BJP in 2017? Nitish Kumar is disrespecting the mandate of Bihar’s people. It’s baseless that BJP was trying to destroy JDU."

Harbour No Intentions to Hold PM Post, Says Nitish

When asked about his role in forging unity among disjointed opposition parties, Kumar told PTI, “Our role will be positive. I have been receiving many telephone calls. It is my wish that all come together (against the BJP-led NDA). You will see some action in the days to come."

“Please do not ask me such questions, I have said many times that I harbour no such ambitions. I want to serve my state," PTI quoted Kumar as saying, in reply to a question asked by a journalist regarding his ambition told the Prime Ministerial position.

