BJP Leaders File 'Missing Report' Against Hindupur MLA Balakrishna, MPs For This Reason

Several BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh have filed “missing complaints" against MPs and MLAs, including actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is a legislator from the Hindupur constituency. The complaints were filed after the ongoing controversy over the bifurcation of the Anantapur district.

The Andhra Pradesh assembly’s decision to bifurcate the Anantapur district into two smaller districts — Anantapur and Sathya Sai — has led to a big controversy.

The people of Hindupur have taken exception to the government’s decision to declare Puttaparthi the headquarters of the Sathya Sai district. They demand that their town be made the district headquarters, instead.

BJP leaders have filed “missing reports" against MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, MP Goruntla Madhav, and MLA Mohammad Iqbal, alleging that these people have not reacted to this issue publically. This, despite Balayya saying a few days ago that Hindupur had better resources to be the headquarters.

The complaint against MLA Balakrishna has been going viral on social media. The BJP leaders have told the media that people have been raising concerns over the past few days to make Hindupur the district headquarters, but none of the leaders has responded to the issue.

Local BJP leaders are demanding that all the MLAs and MPs against whom the complaint has been made resign immediately and join the movement for a separate Hindupur district.

