‘BJP Made a Good Football Team, We’ll Win’: CM Biren Singh Hopes Party Can Form Govt Alone in Manipur

Ahead of the Manipur state assembly elections, chief minister N Biren Singh in an exclusive interview with News18.com said he hopes that the BJP can form the government alone in the northeastern state. “BJP has made a good football team and we will win," the former football player said.

On forming any pre-poll alliance with National People’s Party and Naga’s People’s Front, Singh said he has had a “bitter experience" with the coalition government. “After polls, we may have a post-poll alliance with our fellow parties. We will not break up ties but we will not have any pre-poll alliance this time."

Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) being a poll issue in Manipur, the CM said a mutual understanding between the state and the Centre should be reached, and “we have to create the ground reality for the removal of AFSPA… National security is our prime concern. AFSPA has to be repealed."

Here is the interview:

>Election rallies have been banned so how will you carry out digital campaigns?

Yesterday, the instructions have come from the Election Commission. There are restrictions but we will follow. Considering covering farther areas, you will be happy to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated 1,336 WiFi areas. We have the facility and we will go digital in every way .

>There are talks that Biren Singh’s loyalists have got the ticket, and people are protesting that. Even your son-in-law has got ticket, is that correct?

There is nothing like that Biren’s man. BJP is a cultured and disciplined party. We made the decision after verifications and surveys. The decision was taken by highest Parliamentary board led by Modi. Everybody knows how my son-in-law got the ticket. Our government almost was toppled, gone to dissidents and alliance partners. Who saved our government in the crucial time? That is the reason, he resigned from the Congress to save the BJP. This credit has to be given, it’s not about my son-in-law. The credit also has to be given to those MLAs who did not leave BJP at that time. They have got the tickets. BJP does not forget the sacrifice made by workers for the betterment of party.

>What is your message for people who left the party and joined the Congress?

You see, this has happened not only in Manipur but even in Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Central leaders have done the verification. They have done head-to-head counting in the survey, then taken the decision. Sarat Singh is a good politician, according to the survey, but winnability and loyalty were also seen, so then, he was dropped. We are not saying they are bad. The ticket has to be given to only one person in one constituency, this time we had lot of contenders for one post, this is not our fault.

>How important a poll issue is repealing of AFSPA?

Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) removal is a must. People along with the government are demanding that AFSPA be withdrawal from Manipur. An unfortunate incident took place recently as elections are around the corner. Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and all states bordering Myanmar have instability. National security is our prime concern. AFSPA has to be repealed. We have to create the ground reality for the removal of AFSPA. Mutual understanding between the state and Centre should be there.

>Why there is no pre-poll alliance with Naga People’s Front (NPF) and National People’s Party (NPP)?

We are feeling stronger and more confident this time as I have had a bitter experience with the coalition government. Good governance and maintaining a balance with the alliance partner is difficult than to govern people. This time, we are hoping the BJP can alone form the government. After polls, we may have a post-poll alliance with our fellow parties. We will not break up ties but we will not have any pre-poll alliance this time.

>Do you have an understanding with the NPP and NPF?

We have a friendly fight. Our senior leaders feel that we will get a two-third majority. They have advised me to maintain the coalition dharma even after polls.

>What is your number this time? And are you going to be the CM?

The CM will be decided by the Central leader. We have done a lot for the state; welfare schemes have reached the grass roots level. The PM has always monitored development in this area and that is where we are confident that we will come with such a majority .

>People are saying that you are not fighting the Congress but dissidents in your party. Is it true?

It was in the beginning but not now. We are all united and we will fight together and stand by the poor.

>The Congress says it will come to power. Why should people vote for you?

We now have 29 MLAs and we will cross the 40-mark. People have tasted the Congress. How people suffered at that point of time—two months of blockade, a fake encounter, insurgency. I was in the Congress and I did not have a say there.

>Hills still don’t have a multi-specialty hospital. Is development still an issue?

It’s developing and improving now. A lot of health infrastructure projects have come up. Medical colleges are also coming up. We have gone to people of both the valley and hills. People connect is our main thing. We have made a grievance cell. We are with the people. We have been reaching out to them with development.

>You are the captain, what do you have to say to people and your team?

We have promised to come back. All 60 candidates gathered around the PM and JP Nadda ji, and then we shouted together “Hanna Hanna BJP". It’s a teamwork, a single player will not win. Every player will play their role in their respective position. BJP has made a good football team and we will win.

