MCD Polls: BJP Chief Nadda, CMs From Party-Ruled States in Attendance For 14 Mega Roadshows in Delhi Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to go all out in the campaigning of Delhi Municipal elections. On Sunday, top BJP leaders, including its chief JP Nadda, Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states, will take part in 14 road shows across the city.

The chief ministers, who will be in attendance, are Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, said the party in a statement.

The voting for the 250 wards of the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and counting of votes will be held on December 7.

Terming it a “Super Sunday", Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said Nadda will campaign at Sangam Vihar.

Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh and Meenakashi Lekhi will also join the road shows in different areas, he said.

Party’s Delhi MPs Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma, Gautam Gambhir and Hansraj Hans will also join the road shows, he said.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the MCD polls are an opportunity before the people of Delhi to teach a lesson to the “corrupt" Kejriwal government that has failed to solve various problems, including air pollution.

AAP’s Day Plan

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, too, kickstart party’s campaign for the MCD polls today. Kejriwal will hold a public meeting around 11am in Paharganj area for to the elections.

Taking to Twitter over BJP’s carpet-bombing poll campaign plan, Delhi CM Kejriwal on Sunday morning said, “Today BJP is going to attack Delhi. Many of their kings and emperors are attacking Delhi from all sides with their respective armies".

“But just like till now the people of Delhi have bravely faced the attacks of BJP and its L-G, today too the people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to them," Kejriwal added.

