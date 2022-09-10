BJP Mission 2024: 7 Union Ministers Visit Odisha, Review Party’s Organisational Structure

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in 2024 and the BJP has already begun its preparations to retain the power at the Centre. Seven Union Ministers visited Odisha and reviewed the BJP’s organisational structure in seven parliamentary constituencies. The BJP had won only 8 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 general elections.

This came after recent visit of BJP’s newly appointed Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal earlier this week and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s tour in August. During his visit, Shah had announced that Odisha was on the focus list of BJP and the saffron party will come to power in the state in the 2024 Assembly election,h news agency PTI reported.

The BJP has set a target to “Mission 120 seats" for the 2024 Assembly elections in Odisha. The party increased its tally to 23 seats in 2019 Assembly polls, up from 10 it won in 2014.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discussed the party’s organisational structure with state BJP leaders. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda reviewed the status of Jajpur parliamentary constituency. Union Ministers Bishweswar Tudu and Ashwini Choubey met party officials.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav reviewed party’s organisational status in Bhubaneswar and Puri. Union Minister Nityananda Roy took stock of the party’s preparations in Cuttack while Union Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik was in Kendrapara on Saturday.

State BJP General Secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said, “We are working to strengthen party in ground. All possible measures are being taken in different steps. Political parties should be ready for election"

“How beneficiaries are getting the benefits through various central scheme. Union ministers will review that and discuss with party leaders at district level," said state BJP spokesperson Thakur Ranjit Das.

