BJP MLA Satish Mahana All Set to Be Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly

Veteran BJP MLA Satish Mahana is all set to be the speaker of the 18th legislative assembly of Uttar Pradesh. The legislator from the Maharajpur seat in Kanpur district filed his nomination papers for the speaker’s post on Monday. Sources in the assembly said Mahana was the lone candidate to file his nomination. The deadline was at 2 pm.

Mahana handed over his nomination papers to the principal secretary of the assembly, Pradip Kumar Dubey, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and senior minister Surya Pratap Shahi among others. Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona and Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, were also present.

Governor Anandiben Patel has fixed March 29 as the date for the election of the speaker. Mahana was elected as MLA for the eighth time from the Maharajpur assembly seat. He was the minister for industrial development in the previous government.

In the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won 255 seats of the total 403, while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) got 12 and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) got six. Main opposition in Uttar Pradesh the Samajwadi Party won 111 seats, while its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal got eight and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party six.

Apart from this, the Congress won two seats, the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik two and the Bahujan Samaj Party one seat.

