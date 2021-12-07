Change or There Will be Changes, Even Kids Don't Like Being Chided This Way: PM Modi to BJP MPs on Attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told BJP MPs in strict terms to regularly attend Parliament sessions, saying it doesn’t suit them to be “chided like children" on the issue. Sources said the PM stressed at the meeting that MPs must transform themselves, otherwise there would be changes with time.

The PM made the remarks at the BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting, which was held this time at the Ambedkar International Centre, around a mile from Parliament House, since the Parliament library building is closed for renovations.

Sources said the PM reminded the lawmakers that they were elected by the public to represent them in Parliament and that duty should be carried out without fail.

“Even children don’t like being chided repeatedly. Bring change in yourselves, otherwise there will be changes," he said as per sources.

At the meeting, Modi also stressed on the importance of holding sporting events in constituencies to promote healthy living. He also reportedly asked BJP MPs to organise camps on yoga and surya namaskar in their respective constituencies. He urged the lawmakers to hold felicitation ceremonies for Padma awardees, saying the honour is no longer motivated by politics but was curated based on popular demand.

“Padma awards have been conferred upon common citizens who are doing good work. The PM has asked to organise events, with such awardees being on live contact," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. He added that the PM said he will call the district presidents and mandal presidents of the BJP for a meeting on December 14 in Varanasi.

Modi will be in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 13 and 14 for the inauguration function of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, with the BJP putting up a big show of strength with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states in attendance for both days.

At the start of the meeting, MPs from tribal communities honoured the PM for announcing the celebration of November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

