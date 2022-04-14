BJP MP Claims PFI Offered Financial Support in Khargone Violence, Calls It 'Soft Naxalism'

In the aftermath of communal violence in Madhya Pradesh, fresh revelations are made almost every day and on Thursday, the BJP state head VD Sharma alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) offered to fund the Khargone violence. Curfew was clamped in Khargone on Sunday evening following incidents of arson and stone-pelting during Ram Navami celebrations. Police have so far arrested 121 people in connection with the violence.

Calling such attempts “soft Naxalism", Sharma told the media that PFI had been funding such incidents and also offered financial support to the recent incident in Madhya Pradesh.

Launching a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Sharma accused him of “supporting such soft Naxalism and terror elements" and demanded a thorough probe into the role of the Congress leader in the international conspiracy theory.

Former minister and senior Congress leader PC Sharma hit back at the BJP leader and said if PFI funding claims are true, then it’s a failure of the state government and central intelligence agencies. He also questioned the demolition drive in Khargone without a proper probe, saying even PM Awas scheme houses have been razed down in the action.

Meanwhile, Shivam Shukla, the youth who got injured in the Khargone violence, continued to be critical and is on ventilator support. His brother Neelesh said that doctors have performed surgery to remove blood clotting in his head. His family has demanded strict action against the rioters. The family claimed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had spoken to them and had assured all possible help.

Other districts on high alert

After witnessing simmering tension in Khargone, other districts have been on high alert for the upcoming events. Bhopal Deputy Commissioner of Police Riyaz Iqbal said that police administration will be on high alert on Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. “Those trying to fan communal sentiments will be dealt with sternly," said Iqbal. Two local natives have been punished with preventive action for objectionable social media posts and over a dozen have been identified for uploading similar content on social media, said the officer, adding that other sensitive districts too have been alerted by the authorities.

‘Will Not Spare Anyone Found Indulging in Riots’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday warned that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots. “Some people are conspiring to spread riots in the state. They want to set the stage on fire. I appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. Nobody should bother about their security and honor, but if someone indulges in riots, then Mama (as Chouhan is popularly called) will not spare. The stern action against rioters will continue," he said.

Asking people to celebrate all festivals, including Hanuman Jayanti, Good Friday, and Eid, with enthusiasm and harmony, he said, “My government is with all of you." The Chief Minister assured that the houses torched by the rioters will be re-constructed by his government, but those who set them on fire will not be spared.

