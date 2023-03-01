BJP MP Stages Dharna Outside Rajasthan Assembly, Claims Govt Didn't Fulfill Promises Made to Slain Troops' Kin

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the gate of the assembly building here along with the family members of three CRPF jawans who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack, alleging that the state government has not fulfilled several promises made to them.

The Rajya Sabha MP also demanded that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meet these families.

Meena staged the dharna along with the family members of Rohitash Lamba, Hemraj Meena and Jeetram Gurjar.

Police personnel requested Meena to move to Civil Lines area, where the chief minister’s official residence is located, but he refused. Later, he and the others marched to Amar Jawan Jyoti near the assembly.

From there, the protesters were taken to Shaheed Smarak, where they continued their dharna.

Meena alleged that Rajasthan ministers had made several promises to the families of the slain troops on behalf of the state government, including installing the jawans’ statues and constructing roads in their villages, but none of them have been fulfilled.

