BJP National Executive Meet Updates: 'Marg-darshaks' Attend Meeting Virtually; Nadda Addresses Workers, PM Modi to Speak Soon

BJP National Executive Meet Updates: The crucial leadership meeting began in New Delhi on Sunday with veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi attending it virtually. While Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda delivered the opening address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the valedictory address.

The meeting will deliberate upon the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. The BJP’s national executive meeting, which is normally held once in three months according to the party’s constitution, is being held in hybrid mode for almost two years in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are all the latest updates:

• The party’s national office-bearers, its national executive members from the national capital and Union ministers will be physically present in the meeting, while the chief ministers of states where the party is in power and national executive members from these states will virtually attend the meeting.

• Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was supposed to participate virtually from Lucknow, flew to Delhi to physically attend the meeting.

• The meeting started with the inaugural address of Nadda and will conclude with Prime Minister Modi’s valedictory address around 3 pm.

• The BJP national executive will deliberate upon the upcoming assembly elections in five states, and a resolution will also be passed in the meeting, according to the agenda of the meeting.

• The party is likely to pass a political resolution congratulating the Narendra Modi government for all its achievements in the last seven years, including congratulating the prime minister and his government for administering over 100 crore vaccinations doses in India - the largest vaccination drive in the world.

• The BJP is also likely to pass a resolution on steps taken by the government at the Centre for the aid of farmers by announcing MSP price increase in sugarcane and the direct benefit transfer scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, that helps farmers get money into their accounts. This resolution will also have mention how the central government has countered every narrative and kept people’s interests the priority.

• The agenda for the meeting also includes discussions on the upcoming programmes that will be taken up. For the months that remain in 2021, there will be a special thrust on administering vaccinations after the government launched its ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme taking vaccines to the doorsteps of those who can’t come to vaccination centres.

• It will also focus on how India with a lot of pride can celebrate the 75th year of Independence with the flagship programme ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

• According to an internal communication accessed by CNN-News18, the BJP has instructed that apart from the party national president, union ministers, national office bearers and national executive members from Delhi will be attending the meeting physically. All other national executive members, state party presidents and general secretaries will attend virtually.

