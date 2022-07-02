BJP National Executive Meet Updates: Party Banners Turn Hyderabad Saffron Before Modi's Arrival; KCR to Skip Meeting PM Again

BJP National Executive Meet Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the two-day office bearers meeting today around 10 am in Hyderabad. While the city has saffron with huge banners and hoardings welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has again decided to not meet the PM. KCR is scheduled to receive Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport, who will arrive just a couple of hours before PM Modi. Only one TRS minister has been deployed to receive the prime minister, while all other ministers will receive Sinha.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Bhagyalakshmi Mata Mandir at Charminar around 12:30 PM on Sunday. That the BJP is using the meeting as a springboard to capture power in the state is clear, with the party sending out its leaders across its 119 assemblies for two days to gather feedback and holding what it believes will be a huge public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3, soon after the executive meeting ends.

With Maharashtra in its kitty, the BJP has consolidated its position in the north-western region and now has set it eyes on southern states, especially Telangana.

Here Are Latest Updates Related to the BJP National Executive Meeting:

• Briefing reporters, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh attacked KCR, as the chief minister is generally referred, for not visiting his office during his over 3000 days of tenure for even 30 hours, spending “colourful evenings", promoting family rule and ignoring those who made sacrifices for the state’s creation.

• BJP president JP Nadda held a road show in Hyderabad on Friday after his arrival in the city, which is hosting the party’s national executive after 18 years. Nadda chaired a meeting of the party general secretaries in the evening where the agenda of the national executive meeting was discussed. The party is likely to pass two resolutions in the meeting.

• Chugh said BJP workers from over 35,000 booths across the state will attend Modi’s public meeting besides lakhs of people. Rao will be left with only 520 days in power after Modi’s meeting, he claimed in a reference to the likely period before the next assembly polls by 2023 end.

• This will be the first physical meeting of the BJP’s key decision-making body outside the national capital after a gap of five years and the third in a southern state after coming to power in 2014. The BJP has done well in a few recent elections in the state, winning the bypolls of Huzurabad and Dubbaka constituencies and putting up an impressive show in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in 2020 where it won 48 seats.

• In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Incidentally, it was during the last Hyderabad national executive in 2004 where the BJP, which was in power at the Centre then too, was believed to have decided to advance the Lok Sabha elections, a decision which turned out to be ill-advised as the party lost power to the Congress.

• The national executive meeting will begin on Saturday noon with the inaugural speech of Nadda and conclude with Modi’s address on Sunday. During the meeting, poll-bound states will give a report on organisational activities.

