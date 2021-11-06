BJP National Executive to Meet on Sunday After 2 Yrs; UP, Punjab Polls, Covid Vaccines on Top of Agenda

The BJP national executive will take place in Delhi on Sunday after a gap of almost two years because of Covid-19 restrictions. The upcoming Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and other states in 2022 will be on the agenda, with a special focus on the polls and the leaders of the party are also likely to pass a resolution congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on its efforts to vaccinate over 100 crore Indians.

This is the first BJP national executive meeting that will take place in a hybrid manner where members of the party will join in virtually from across the country, while other will attend the meeting physically in New Delhi. BJP national president JP Nadda will deliver the opening address, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the valedictory address.

According to an internal communication accessed by CNN-News18, the BJP has instructed that apart from the party national president, union ministers, national office bearers and national executive members from Delhi will be attending the meeting physically. All other national executive members, state party presidents and general secretaries will attend virtually.

The BJP is going to deliberate on how to strengthen its position and organisation for the upcoming elections in particular during this session. In the first half of 2022, elections will take place in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Goa, Manipur and Punjab. Apart from Punjab, BJP is in power in the remaining four states including its landmark victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

The party is likely to pass a political resolution congratulating the Narendra Modi government for all its achievements in the last seven years, including congratulating the prime minister and his government for administering over 100 crore vaccinations doses in India - the largest vaccination drive in the world.

The BJP is also likely to pass a resolution on steps taken by the government at the Centre for the aid of farmers by announcing MSP price increase in sugarcane and the direct benefit transfer scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, that helps farmers get money into their accounts. This resolution will also have mention how the central government has countered every narrative and kept people’s interests the priority.

The party will also talk about the election results over the last two years, including the recently concluded bypolls where they have performed well, especially in the north-eastern states like Assam where it won all five seats, including seats with a minority population of over 50 per cent. During the meeting, the party will also congratulate itself on its results in West Bengal where they gained multifold after being a party of three MLAs to getting over 70 MLAs in the recently concluded Asselmbly Elections.

The agenda for the meeting also includes discussions on the upcoming programmes that will be taken up. For the months that remain in 2021, there will be a special thrust on administering vaccinations after the government launched its ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme taking vaccines to the doorsteps of those who can’t come to vaccination centres. It will also focus on how India with a lot of pride can celebrate the 75th year of Independence with the flagship programme ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

The meeting will begin with condolence addresses for party members who passed away in the last two years.

The programme will end with a closed-door speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the roadmap ahead and how the BJP can contribute to the cause of the nation. Through the years Narendra Modi has often left his party members with a point or two to ponder over and reflect in their everyday political lives. He is also likely to give them the mantra of how to win the upcoming elections. The Prime Minister’s speech on this forum is expected to be a politically charged one, where he is expected to take a dig at political opponents including Opposition parties.

The last meeting of the BJP national executive took place at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan in January 2019. This will be the first meeting to be chaired by JP Nadda who took over as the president from Amit Shah in January 2020.

Nadda recently rejigged the national executive team, ousting the mother and son duo of Maneka and Varun Gandhi among others. Many new names were added including Rajib Banerjee, who went back to the TMC fold. Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy was also removed from the national executive team. New additions to the party executive include Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virender Kumar and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

