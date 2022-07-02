Home » News » Politics » BJP Lauds PM's 'Model of Governance', Says Agnipath & Gatishakti Schemes Helped in Job Creation

BJP Lauds PM's 'Model of Governance', Says Agnipath & Gatishakti Schemes Helped in Job Creation

PM Narendra Modi with BJP national president JP Nadda and union minister Piyush Goyal during the NEC meeting, in Hyderabad, on Saturday. (Image: PTI Photo)
The BJP national executive committee praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's Covid management, taking care of the poor and making an effort to create jobs

Pragya Kaushika| News18.com
Updated: July 02, 2022, 23:41 IST

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the BJP national executive committee (NEC) adopted an economic resolution. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s model of governance, the NEC lauded the Centre for taking care of the poor and making an effort to create jobs and cited schemes like Agnipath, Gatishakti project among others in that regard.

The NEC also lauded Prime Minister Modi for India’s Covid-19 management. “When the world’s situation is in the doldrums, India took care of its own. In comparison to other countries, India got half of its population vaccinated against Covid-19 in 1.5 years. We took 30 years to get polio vaccine. We should not forget the legacy we inherited in 2014," Pradhan said.

The union minister said from “policy paralysis" to moving to “double-digit growth" was not a small feat. “Be it aspirational districts, Jan Dhan, Mudra scheme or even ration to 80 crore people during Covid, PM’s model was worth emulating," Pradhan added.

In the last 25 months, Rs 2 lakh was spent on providing ration to the poor. The economic resolution also praised the government for increase of exports and FDIs.

“India has been able to establish itself as robust economic strength," said the minister, adding that there will be a lot of job creation in coming years through various projects undertaken by government and private entities.

first published: July 02, 2022, 21:48 IST