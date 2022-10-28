'BJP Not Involved in Poaching TRS MLAs', Party Leader Takes Oath at Temple in Telangana

Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday shared a video where he could be seen taking an oath at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple saying the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is not involved in alleged poaching Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRD) MLAs. The move came amid an ongoing row in the TRS-ruled state.

The video was also shared by fellow BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who also challenged Telangana government to prove its innocence in the “alleged involvement" in Delhi liquor scam.

Claims of poaching attempts were made in Telangana when the Cyberabad Police had held three men with cash allegedly meant to lure four TRS legislators. All three accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case were released by police on Thursday following orders of the Anti-Corruption Bureau court.

Meanwhile, the Telangana’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has rejected the request of Cyberabad Police to remand to judicial custody the three accused who were arrested for allegedly trying to poach the MLAs, an ANI report said.

The three accused left from the Judge’s residence on their own. The ACB Court while rejecting the request asked police to issue under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to the accused and investigate the matter. ACB judge also asked the police to follow the Supreme Court guidelines.

Police produced Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamy before the judge at his residence late on Thursday night.

The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons at the farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged was done by the BJP.

