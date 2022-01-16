BJP Not Worried Over Defections in UP, Confident of Crossing 300 Seats: Party Sources

BJP is not worried about defections from the party in Uttar Pradesh as it feels it has enough senior leaders from the OBC communities in their ranks and the party is confident of crossing 300 seats in the upcoming elections in the state, sources in the BJP said on Sunday.

Asked about several members of the BJP jumping over to the Samajwadi Party recently like former BJP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, the sources said that many of these people were aware that their tickets would be cut and therefore it was a hurried decision on their part.

The BJP will also not be putting up any of its Members of Parliament (MPs) as candidates in the assembly elections and also family members who were seeking tickets for more than one member in the family are unlikely to get that. The sources also said that several MPs want tickets for the children but such awarding of tickets will be done purely on the basis of merit.

The sources also said that Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav will join the BJP but won’t have say in ticket distribution. BJP has an alliance with Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal and Sanjay Nishad’s party but no alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha’s party so far.

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to set off on a tour for Uttar Pradesh in the third week of January and is likely to tour all the constituencies criss-crossing the state, sources said.

BJP is confident to match its performance in the last election in the first two phases where they got 83 seats in 2017 polls. These phases in West UP decides the mood of the elections.

Within the next few days the BJP will be finalising all the 403 seats and will be in a position to declare all of them which is in their quota by the end of this month.

