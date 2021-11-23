BJP President J P Nadda on 2-day Goa Visit from November 24

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Goa from Wednesday during which he will address a couple of public meetings in the poll-bound state, the ruling party said on Tuesday. State BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade told reporters that Nadda will be arriving in the state on Wednesday evening.

He will attend a meeting of doctors called by the party’s medical cell, Tanavade said. Nadda will address two public meetings in Sattari and Bicholim in North Goa on Thursday, he said.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, Goa chief of BJP medical cell, said Nadda’s interaction with doctors will focus on issues faced by the medical fraternity which has been at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Tanavade will be present during the interaction, he said.

Doctors from various streams, including allopathy and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy), will attend the meeting, Salkar said.Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022.

