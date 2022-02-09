BJP President Nadda Asks People to Vote on Basis of Report Card of Political Parties Not on Promises

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday asked people in Uttarakhand not to get carried away by tall promises being made by political parties and vote only on the basis of their report cards. “It is election time. Leaders of all hues will come and make promises galore. Don’t get taken in by what they say," Nadda said addressing a rally at Agastyamuni near Kedarnath. “Ask them to show their report cards and vote on that basis. BJP leaders give their report cards to you. Others don’t because they have no report cards to show," he said. Kedarnath has been given top priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief said and reminded the people of all that he has done for its reconstruction over the past five years.

Chardham all-weather road and Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line are the other major projects launched by the Narendra Modi government. The BJP government in the state gave a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per annum to everyone through the Atal Ayushman Yojana and 20 lakh toilets to households which did not have them, he said. “Congress leaders laughed at the prime minister when he talked about toilets because they were born with a silver spoon in their mouth and did not know what poverty is like," he said. Nadda said he was confident that the people of Uttarakhand had made up their mind about giving their blessings once again to BJP after seeing it deliver on its promises.

