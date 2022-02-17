BJP Promises Free Laptops, Scooties, Medical College in Manipur; No Mention of AFSPA in Manifesto

From free scooties to college-going girl students to laptops and a medical college in Manipur, the BJP vowed these among several others in its election manifesto released by party president JP Nadda in Imphal on Thursday.

Nadda, who was dressed in a traditional Manipuri ‘gamcha’ (stole) and ‘ningam samji’ (crown), praised the entire BJP team under the leadership of chief minister N Biren Singh for the development work in the state. “Manipur has gone all the way from instability to stability. Now, it’s a united Manipur. We have seen fake encounters, drug menace, commission and corruption. Manipur was known for Bandhs, now it is known from prosperity," Nadda said.

“We believe what we say and this is our report card," Nadda pointed out.

Besides laptops, the BJP also promised free LPG connections to poor families, incentivising 25,000 students with scholarships, a skill university, special accidental benefits to fishermen, an increase in monthly pension of senior citizens from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 and a new train to enhance tourism.

The BJP government has also promised to set up an All India Medical Science College in Manipur.

The government will also identify blocks, which will get more emphasis on development.

Chief minister Biren Singh said, “This manifesto is first of its kind as we have taken suggestions from everybody. It’s not just a piece of paper, it’s a commitment."

Stressing its growth and development works in Manipur, the BJP manifesto did not mention the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which was being protested in the state and other parts of northeast in the aftermath of a botched army operation in Nagaland in which civilians were killed. The border issue too did not surface in the BJP’s list of promises.

After releasing the BJP manifesto, Nadda visited homes of local people in Imphal and had food with them.

The northeastern state goes to polls on February 28 and March 5 to elect 60 members of legislative assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

