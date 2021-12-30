BJP Pushes for Micro Donation Campaign, PM’s Mann Ki Baat, Sansad Khel Kumbh Ahead of 2022 Polls

BJP national president JP Nadda has formed three panels of senior leaders to ensure the success of the party’s micro donation campaign, PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and ‘Sansad Khel Kumbh’.

The panels have been constituted to enthuse party cadre for organisational work and ensure outreach ahead of the crucial assembly polls in five states in 2022. Nadda has also instructed all its state units to set up similar committees in their states.

BJP has asked general secretary Vinod Tawde, Sudhir Gupta, Nirmal Kaur Surana, Dilip Jaiswal, Gajendra Patel, H Raja, Sanjay Seth, Vishnu Mittal and Rajdeep Roy to supervise micro donations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Delhi and Assam.

Advertisement

According to sources, the BJP has tasked senior leaders Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Vinod Tawde, Vinod Sonkar, Asha Lakra, Rituraj Sinha and Pulok Gohain to ensure ‘Mann Ki Baat’ effectively reaches Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam. Deepti Rawat and MLA P Rajeev are the in charge of Uttarakhand and Karnataka.

For ‘Sansad Khel Kumbh’, BJP general secretary CT Ravi has been made the in charge in Karnataka, Dilip Saikia in Assam, Samir Oraon in Jharkhand, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in Rajasthan, MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Yuva Morcha member Rohit Chahal in Delhi, Vaibhav Singh in Madhya Pradesh, Pallab Lochan Das in Assam and MP Nayab Singh Saini in Haryana.

The programmes have already been undertaken by the BJP leaders in their respective states, however, the party wants to make them effective by ensuring they reach the masses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.