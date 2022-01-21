BJP Reaching Out to Farmers’ Union in a Bid to Counter RLD’s Growing Clout Among UP Jats

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the consolidation of Jat votes in the western part of the state ensured a massive win for the BJP, but the party is facing a challenge from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which got a new lease of life during the farmers’ agitation.

The BJP maintains that not all Jats are with the RLD, and it believes that the regional outfit, by stitching an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, is likely to secure Muslims votes as well.

“Traditionally, RLD is considered a Jat party. For the Muslim community, parties don’t matter as long as they can defeat the BJP. The fact that this region doesn’t have either the BSP or SP is making Muslims support the RLD. RLD has got benefited from the farmers’ protest and the situation risen out of it," said Satyapal Singh, BJP MP from Bhagpat.

Advertisement

Singh says he believes that the Bahujan Samaj Party is not in a fight except for a few seats, and this leads to the conclusion that only SP can defeat the BJP.

“In western UP, the SP does not exist barring a few Muslim-majority areas, which is why it had to do an alliance with the RLD," the BJP leader pointed out.

With the SP-RLD alliance changing its candidates in Chhaprauli and Siwalkhas constituencies in Bhagpat district as Jats have been protesting the nomination of a Muslim candidate, the BJP believes that the RLD has “very little say" in the alliance.

“’RLD ki wahan chali nahi, SP ne apna candidate diya’. (SP dominated over the choice of candidate)," said Singh.

Advertisement

However, the BJP is also reaching out to influential Jat leaders. With the Bharatiya Kisan Union saying it is neither pro- or anti-BJP, Singh says he believes the matter will be resolved before the polling day.

“BKU is effective only in certain pockets and our leaders are reaching out to them. The Union claims they are apolitical and have some issues. I believe they too will become neutral before the elections," said the senior BJP leader. Singh believes the three farm laws were good for farmers.

Advertisement

The BJP leader also quipped that the Jats will not forget that the SP government used to favour one caste and religion.

“Favour to one caste and community was so apparent. There was no law and order in the state. What do people want? Safety and security for their children. Every community believes that the BJP has given good governance," says Singh.

The MP believes that the sugarcane Minimum Support Price (MSP) that used to be an issue in elections has been resolved to an extent. The MP believes that with the ban on rallies, the BJP has an edge as it has already touched his voters during Jan Ashirwad Yatras and has a digital connect like no other party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.