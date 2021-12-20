BJP-RSS Annual Coordination Meet from Jan 5-7 in Hyderabad ahead of Polls in 5 States

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a three-day samanwaya baithak (coordination meeting) in Hyderabad between January 5 and 7 ahead of assembly elections in five states to be held in early 2022.

The meeting will be attended by BJP president JP Nadda, party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash.

Apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, all top functionaries from the organisation’s affiliates will participate in this annual meet. Organisational general secretaries from all states too will be present.

According to sources, while the BJP representatives will discuss their vision and programmes undertaken by the mammoth organisation in the past and for the coming year, there will be extensive discussions on the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa, and any assistance required from the affiliates in the polls.

“Every organisation top brass coming together gives an opportunity to coordinate with each other and to let each other know what they would be doing and if they need help from other affiliates in achieving their tasks," stated the source.

Such coordination meetings are held every year between the RSS and BJP. However, the timing is significant as this time the meet is just ahead of the crucial polls, particularly in UP.

In June, the RSS and BJP met in Uttar Pradesh to coordinate tasks of the Sangh family. The meeting was attended by BL Santhosh, general secretary (organisation) of the BJP.

