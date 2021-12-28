BJP Says Surge in Membership in Punjab After Repeal of Three Farms Laws

Nearly 16 ‘eminent’ personalities joined the BJP in Delhi on Tuesday with Union minister and Punjab election in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and state in charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam welcoming the new members into the party fold.

BJP leaders said they have been witnessing the surge in the party membership ever since PM Narendra Modi repealed the three farm laws.

With phones ringing every hour and requests pouring in, party leaders say they verify the credentials and check the past performance of the candidates before approving their membership.

“These requests are sent to state for verification and approval. Then, it is sent to the central leadership. And not everyone is invited into the fold," said Dushyant Kumar Gautam, national general secretary and BJP’s state in charge while picking up a call from someone willing to join the party. The BJP is definitely upbeat about the memberships.

“We are accepting those wanting to join (the BJP) without committing anything to them. However, there will be many who would be used according to their influence and winnability," said a senior party leader involved in the process.

Those who have joined the BJP today include Fateh Singh Bajwa, Congress MLA from Qadian and younger brother of Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa, and MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, and former cricketer Dinesh Mongia.

Shekhawat told News18 that the BJP doesn’t allow new members without checking their credentials.

On BJP witnessing the exodus of its leaders in West Bengal during the recent bypolls, Shekhawat said, “We in the party think deeply about such issues. But if we look at Bengal how many MLAs left us? Though we don’t like even a single man leaving but a handful leaving us under pressure won’t make any difference. It can’t be considered a failure. We welcome those who want to come to our family."

He also said the Congress is in panic as the BJP has gained ground in Punjab. “Satnam Singh Bajwa’s family is renowned in Punjab for fighting terrorists. I am happy that his son and Congress MLA from Qadian (Fateh Singh) has joined the BJP. He was pained by the internal feud in the party," he added.

People within the BJP say they expect many more from the Congress and Akali joining the party in coming days.

“Relevant, useful or not, candidature will be assessed later," said a senior BJP leader.

