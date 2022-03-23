BJP Delegation Stopped from Visiting Birbhum Violence Site, Seeks CM's Resignation

A BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari was stopped from visiting the spot in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, where eight people were charred to death, prompting the state’s principal opposition party to demand Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation over the incident, alleging that attempts were being made to shield the culprits.

The BJP delegation led by Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, was stopped as police had put up barricades just outside Bogtui village. “We were stopped from visiting the spot, but the chief minister had said she would be going there. She will be visiting the area to remove pieces of evidence and protect the culprits. We are against it. If we are not allowed, then no one else should also be permitted to visit it," he said.

“Only CBI and NIA probe can bring out the truth," he said. Banerjee has asserted that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence.

“The chief minister is also the home minister of the state. She has failed in discharging her duties as the home minister. She should immediately resign," Adhikari told reporters on his way to Birbhum. BJP MP and the party’s state vice-president Arjun Singh stated that the CM must take moral responsibility for the incident and step down. “Earlier, it was the opposition workers who were facing the heat. Now it is TMC versus TMC in the state. Leaders of the ruling party are fighting among themselves. The CM must immediately step down, and probe into Birbhum killings must be handed over to the CBI. The police are trying to hush up the matter. Attempts are being made to shield the culprits," Singh added.

Meanwhile, the TMC, taking a dig at the opposition BJP, said its “members were out on a picnic". Sharing on Twitter a video of BJP leaders at a sweetmeat shop savouring local delicacies en-route to the spot where the killings took place, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that “the saffron camp made arrangements for the visit of its members to violence-hit Birbhum, but they are having a picnic on their way to the district".

