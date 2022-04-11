BJP Sets Eyes on Karnataka Ahead of 2023 Elections, to Launch 'Sampark Abhiyan'

With polls in five states over, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparing for the electoral battle in the southern state of Karnataka.

The party has formed three teams to reach out to mandal-level ‘karyakartas’ and hold meetings at the district level. Given that infighting had the party and the government in its grip for most of the tenure of the BJP government in the state, reaching out to workers is seen as the basic and most crucial element of the exercise.

Sources stated that three teams have been formed keeping the 2023 elections in mind. A senior party leader also said the exercise of ‘prachar’ is likely to begin from April 12.

These teams are headed by Arun Singh, national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge; Nalin Kateel, BJP state chief and Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka. “Each team will have six to eight members who will be the top leaders in the party," added the source.

These leaders include Pralhad Joshi, Sadanand Gowda, BS Yeddiyurappa, R Ashok, CT Ravi, Govind Karjol, Jagadish Shettar, KS Eshwarappa to name a few.

“These teams will go to divisions and spend at least two days in each division. There will be one ‘sabha’ of workers in each division," added the senior leader. Sources also stated that assembly-wise analysis will also be done by the core group and central leadership.

