BJP Sets Up Panel to Vet Joinees in Rajasthan amid Dust-up in Congress, Plans mid-Nov Jan Akrosh Yatra

The Bharatiya Janata Party, treading cautiously, has decided to check the credentials of those who have displayed a desire to join the saffron party in Rajasthan. Amid the political turmoil within the Congress in the desert state, the principal opposition BJP says it is getting feelers from various leaders and has decided to form a committee to screen potential candidates.

The panel will be headed by union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former education minister Vasudev Devnani.

Sources in the party said that anyone who would want to join the BJP will have to submit an application, which will then be vetted, and this would be given to the state president for final approval.

“There are three categories for the new joinees. One is of new professionals, the second is of those who want to come back to BJP, and the third is of those who want to branch out from other parties to ours. This will be finalised according to the stature – district, state, or national level leaders," added a source.

The issues that are going to be resolved by the leadership by forming this committee include the joining of those leaders who had deserted the party earlier. Sources stated that there could be factionalism and dissidence with those who stayed with the party aspiring to get poll tickets and posts in respective areas.

Senior leaders believe that those who went to the Congress and won seats were a factor in the BJP losing the state in the 2018 assembly polls. Sources said that if the strife between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot grows stronger, there could be polls ahead of the designated time as well.

The party, however, believes that it will rein in internal dissidence and factionalism.

Jan Akrosh rally plan

The BJP has also planned a Jan Akrosh Yatra around mid-November. Sources in the party informed that there would be a huge protest on December 17 in Jaipur which will be the culmination of the rally on the occasion of four years of the Gehlot government. Ministers and national leaders will participate in the protest, said sources. “The list and schedule are yet to be worked out though," added a leader.

Sources stated that Rajasthan features prominently in the BJP’s plans for electoral success even in 2024 as it is the state that gave the party all its Lok Sabha seats in previous elections. The party hopes to defeat the Congress this time as well.

