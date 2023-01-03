BJP Sounds Poll Bugle in Tripura with ‘Jana Vishwas Yatra’; Amit Shah to Lead Ceremony on January 5

Home minister Amit Shah will flag off two Rath Yatras from Tripura on January 5, as part of BJP’s ‘Jana Vishwas Yatra’, which will start from Dharmanagar in North to Sabroom in South, as the state goes to polls in February.

Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP Tripura president, told News18, “We are very much excited about this Jana Vishwas Yatra, which will be inaugurated by Shah ji. Two Raths will cover 1,000 km and reach out to every part of our state. People have confidence on us and that is why we are starting such yatras. Shah ji will come for the inauguration and (JP) Nadda ji will come for the closing."

While the BJP camp is preparing for the yatra, the opposition have set their guns on Shah’s visit in Tripura. All India Trinamool Congress’ Sushmita Dev said, “The people of Tripura waited 4 years 10 months for fulfilment of promises made by the BJP. Having failed them, Amit Shah can do rallies but he can be rest assured even the people in his rally won’t vote for the BJP."

With just a couple of months left for the 60-seat state assembly election, political temperatures are rising. Pradyot Manikya of the Tipra Motha party is an important factor this time. He took potshots at BJP and said they are “scared" and know they are “losing". “That is why they are putting emphasis here".

BJP elected state party president Manik Saha, also a Rajya Sabha member, as the chief minister of Tripura, replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, six months ago.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is scheduled to visit Tripura for two days starting January 11 to review the preparedness for the polls. During the visit, the EC team will have meetings with poll officials and other chief secretary and will also “check the revised electoral rolls and other preparations for conducting free and fair elections", Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao told PTI.

