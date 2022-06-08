Home » News » Politics » BJP, SP Release List of Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections

BJP, SP Release List of Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections

The BJP’s list includes the names of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya among others. (Twitter)
The BJP’s list includes the names of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya among others. (Twitter)

Of the 13 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, nine are with the BJP and four with the SP. The last day for filing nomination for MLC elections is June 9, while voting will be held on June 20

Advertisement
Qazi Faraz Ahmad| News18.com
Lucknow // Updated: June 08, 2022, 16:20 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the list of nine candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. The Samajwadi Party (SP), too, released the names of its four candidates.

Of the 13 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, nine are with the BJP and four with the SP. The last day for filing nomination for MLC elections is June 9, while voting will be held on June 20.

The BJP’s list includes the names of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Choudhary Bhupendra Singh, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, JPS Rathore, Narendra Kashyap, Jaswant Saini, Danish Azad Ansari, Banwarilal Dohre and Mukesh Sharma.

Advertisement

All these leaders in CM Yogi Adityanath’s Council of Ministers are not members of any House at present. In such a situation, it is mandatory for them to get the membership of the Legislative Council.

RELATED NEWS

The daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Singh Yadav, Aparna, was considered a front runner for MLC elections, but, surprisingly, her name was missing from the list.

Aparna had switched to the BJP from SP before the 2022 UP assembly elections.

On the other hand, the SP’s list includes the names of turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya, Mukul Yadav, Shahnawaz Khan and Jasmer Ansari.

The SP has balanced the caste equations and named two Muslim candidates to pacify Muslim voters.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Qazi Faraz Ahmad Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 years. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and Dainik Jagran Group, besides being a certified fact checker and a trainer with Google News Initiative India Training Network. Follow him @qazifarazahmad

first published: June 08, 2022, 16:14 IST