BJP, SP Release List of Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the list of nine candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. The Samajwadi Party (SP), too, released the names of its four candidates.

Of the 13 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, nine are with the BJP and four with the SP. The last day for filing nomination for MLC elections is June 9, while voting will be held on June 20.

The BJP’s list includes the names of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Choudhary Bhupendra Singh, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, JPS Rathore, Narendra Kashyap, Jaswant Saini, Danish Azad Ansari, Banwarilal Dohre and Mukesh Sharma.

All these leaders in CM Yogi Adityanath’s Council of Ministers are not members of any House at present. In such a situation, it is mandatory for them to get the membership of the Legislative Council.

The daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Singh Yadav, Aparna, was considered a front runner for MLC elections, but, surprisingly, her name was missing from the list.

Aparna had switched to the BJP from SP before the 2022 UP assembly elections.

On the other hand, the SP’s list includes the names of turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya, Mukul Yadav, Shahnawaz Khan and Jasmer Ansari.

The SP has balanced the caste equations and named two Muslim candidates to pacify Muslim voters.

