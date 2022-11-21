BJP 'Stings' AAP Over 'Cash for Tickets' Allegations Ahead of MCD Polls

Ahead of MCD Elections in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released another ‘sting’ video, accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corruption and of taking money from candidates in exchange for tickets for the civic polls.

BJP released the video of a purported conversation between Puneet Goyal who is coordinator-in-charge of AAP for Rohini ward and Bindu Shriram, where the latter was promised a ticket and had to pay.

Addressing media, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra released the video and called it a ‘mother of all stings’.

“The AAP is covered in corruption. We will show you a video today. The video is of Ward no. 54, Rohini D. Today we have Bindu ji who was in Congress and then went to AAP as she was promised a ticket from this ward." Patra said.

Patra claimed Bindu paid Rs 21 lakh at first and was asked by Goyal to make ‘full payment’ before getting a ticket.

“Bindu asked if Rakhi Birla is aware of this exchange of money to which the ward in charge said yes," he alleged.

The BJP leader further claimed Goyal is a close aide of Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, while another man seen in the video, Dinesh Shroff, is closer to Rajya Sabha MP and AAP’s Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta.

“In the video you can see the ward in-charge saying that the names will be sent to the screening committee which is headed by Gopal Rai, Durgesh Pathak, Atishi, Saurabh Bardhaman, Adil Khan. They will be given the list and names will be finalised," Patra further alleged.

