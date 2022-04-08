BJP Takes On UPA Over Welfare Schemes, Says PM Awas Yojana Has Empowered Women

To take on the opposition on UPA’s 60 years versus Modi government’s eight-year tenure, the BJP has organised ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ for a fortnight starting from its foundation day on April 6 to highlight and spread awareness about the central government’s welfare schemes for housing, free grains and health.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the government constructed 2.5 crore houses in eight years as compared to 3.26 crore accommodation units in the 60 years of UPA-led Congress rule. The BJP government has another target of building one crore houses.

The cost of building a house by previous governments was Rs 70,000, which has gone up to Rs 1.20 lakh in plains and Rs 1.30 lakh in hills.

Advertisement

Along with it, LED bulbs, toilets and MNREGAs and free cylinders, too, contributed in making lives easier for the poor, said a senior leader.

Union minister Giriraj Singh said there are many dimensions when to the “housing for all" programme.

“Previous governments made 11.21 lakh units per year whereas the Modi government built 36 lakh unit per year. “They used to make 54,000 units per year, we are making 2.70 lakh units per year," said Singh.

In 2014, 2.35 crore women were associated with Self Help Groups, and now there are 8.20 crore. “The aim is to empower women, and the Modi government is working towards it," Singh said.

With the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14, PM Modi had asked BJP MPs to interact with poor and disadvantaged section of the society to highlight the government’s welfare schemes at the BJP’s Parliamentary meeting last week.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by top party leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.