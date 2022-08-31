BJP to Hold Mayors' Meet in Gujarat as Party Saddles Up for Polls in State with Organisational Events

Gujarat is slated to go to polls by the end of this year and the Bharatiya Janata Party has chosen the state to hold its mayors’ conference. The party has sent letters to all its state unit presidents to shortlist the mayors’ names and send them across after which the details of the event will be shared.

According to sources, the party is going to hold the conference in Ahmedabad on September 20 and September 21.

The event will be inaugurated by BJP chief JP Nadda and it will conclude on September 21 with national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel in attendance.

Advertisement

A senior party representative said that a team of six BJP leaders is looking after the logistics of the programme. “The event will witness BJP mayors from across the country and there will be an exchange of ideas on making the task of service-providing more efficient. The exchange of ideas will give them a better understanding of how to improve the administration and fulfil their responsibilities towards the public," said the source.

The mayors will participate in the event and are likely to discuss ways to increase the party’s footprints through the good governance model propagated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also, with Gujarat soon going to polls, an award is also in the works to be accorded to the most innovative mayor who has improved on any service by finding ways and means creatively. Along with this, Indore’s mayor is likely to make a presentation on how the corporation has managed to bag the cleanest city award for years.

“The event also creates hype and gives the state more prominence across the country," stated a senior party leader.

Advertisement

Delhi though will not be sending a mayor, sources informed News18. “As the corporation has been unified and civic elections are on hold, Delhi has decided not to send anyone for this meet," added a source.

Insiders also said that the mayors will be asked to prepare grounds for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “The BJP mayors are the representatives of the party and are closer to people as they provide the civic services. Nadda will share with them the vision that the party has for the coming years and Santhosh will be giving them the list of tasks to do and how to do them," said a source.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here