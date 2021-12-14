BJP to Kick-start ‘Sankalp Peti' Campaign for 2022 UP Polls from Tomorrow for Feedback to Chart Out Manifesto

As the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections inch closer, the ruling BJP is gearing up to sense the mood of the people and include their issues in the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for the elections.

The BJP is all set to launch its massive public outreach programme ‘Sankalp Peti’ which will provide feedback and also make them aware of the issues that people want to be included in the manifesto ahead of 2022 polls. The party had conducted a similar exercise in 2017.

The ‘Sankalp Peti’ campaign will be launched by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 15 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. This massive drive will be conducted in all 403 assembly seats of the state where people will be asked to write their suggestions on a piece of paper and drop it in the ‘peti’ (box). Those who can’t give their suggestions this way will be able to send their suggestions and feedback through various mediums, including email, SMS, phone call and social media platforms. A toll-free number will also be issued by BJP.

Elaborating on the massive public outreach campaign, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said: “The ‘Sankalp Peti’ will be delivered in all the 403 assembly constituencies on December 15. A structure has been created to carry out this mega drive by the organisation. District units of the party will be given responsibility to identify the spots and place these ‘Sankalp Petis’. It will be placed in all the prominent marketplaces where people can easily give their suggestions. Also, the location of these boxes will be changed after a few days so that it can reach out to maximum people."

He added: “We will also distribute flyers and will run a campaign to encourage people to come forward and give their suggestions for our ‘Sankalp Patra’. The campaign will be started by CM Adityanath on Wednesday. A toll-free number, e-mail ID and SMS number will be issued where people can give their suggestions. Social media platforms will be roped in to get the feedback of people. This will further help us in improving the government schemes that are being run."

Asked if the exercise was aimed at gauging the mood of the people rather than taking feedback for the ‘Sankalp Patra’, Tripathi said: “It is not like that. BJP has earlier also conducted a similar exercise in the states where elections were held. Our aim is to identify the real issues of the people so that we can bring schemes for improving the lives of the common man. For example, loan-waiver scheme, anti-romeo squad, anti Bhu-Mafia Task Force, etc. all were formed on the basis of the feedback that we had got from people."

The BJP had won a whopping 312 out of 403 assembly seats in 2017 Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections after which Yogi Adityanath took the oath as the chief minister of the state. The party is now looking to repeat the historic win in the state and has been leaving no stone unturned ahead of the crucial 2022 elections.

