BJP to Launch 'Akanksha Peti' Programme to Seek Voters' Suggestions for UP Election Manifesto

In a bid to survey its strength on the ground ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the ruling BJP will launch “Akanksha Peti" programme. By this programme, people can express what their expectations are from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The outline for this has been prepared and the dates will be announced soon.

The party will issue a ‘Sankalp Patr’ for the UP elections after the launch of its outreach programme. The party will place ‘Akanksha Peti’ boxes in all the state assemblies.

Speaking to News18, UP BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “The BJP makes plans only after taking feedback from the public. At the same time, in the 2017 assembly elections also, the Sankalp Patra was made only after taking feedback from the public. In the tenure of 5 years, the BJP government has done the work of fulfilling the promises made in the Sankalp Patra. The Bharatiya Janata Party will consult the public once again before the 2022 elections. After communication with the people, their problems will be known and their solutions will be included in the Sankalp Patra. The Yogi Adityanath government has also built a new Uttar Pradesh, fulfilling most of the expectations of the people."

Advertisement

Earlier in 2017, the BJP had sought suggestions from the people before making the manifesto. The party claimed that their manifesto was prepared on the basis of public suggestions and feedbacks. At that time, the BJP had said that people had given their opinions on issues like increasing employment opportunities, stopping crime against women.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.