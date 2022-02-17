BJP to Launch UP Blitzkrieg for Next 5 Phases; Amit Shah, Nadda, Rajnath to Tour State Extensively

With just 18 days left for the last phases of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to conclude, the BJP top leadership will be launching a blitzkrieg campaign across the state over the remaining five phases where prominent leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda will be canvassing for votes seeking another term for Yogi Adityanath.

The push by the BJP in the last phases comes as the party aims to secure a clear majority in UP.

Several central ministers and crowd-pullers such as Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Shantanu Thakur, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Uma Bharti, Gautam Gambhir, Tejasvi Surya, Manoj Tiwari, Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Nirauah will be deputed in the state and are expected to hold rallies and public contact programmes.

Advertisement

The BJP has roped in its top leaders to cover all the assembly segments, which are scheduled to go to voting in the next five phases.

While Union home minister Amit Shah will be campaigning for nine days in UP starting from today, he would also be in Manipur on February 20 and February 26. His tentative schedule dates in UP are on February 17, 19, 22, 24, 25, 28, and March 1, 2 and 4. The target is to address at least three to four ‘sabhas’ in different assemblies.

BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to campaign for eight days in UP from February 18 to 20, February 22-23, February 26 and March 1- 2 when he would be campaigning for the party candidates.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh too would be campaigning in the state for at least eight days. He is scheduled to be in the state from February 19-20, February 24-25, February 27, and March 2 and 4.

Advertisement

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will be in UP for five days starting February 22-23 and March 1-3.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to be campaigning in UP from February 22-23, February 27-28 and March 2.

Besides, the BJP has drawn up a list of 41 other leaders, including Smriti Irani, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dushyant Gautam, Shahnawaz Hussain, Gautam Gambhir, Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari, who will be campaigning in the poll-bound state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.