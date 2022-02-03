BJP to Roll Out Red Carpet for Star Campaigners as it Fights Maiden Punjab Poll Battle as First Fiddle

Fighting its first assembly election in Punjab as the leader in a political alliance, the BJP is going all out to make a point by releasing a star-studded campaigners’ list. The list of 30 star campaigners includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Apart from senior ministers and leaders like Hardeep Puri, Anurag Thakur and Punjab incharge Gajendra Shekhawat, the list also has a celebrity politicians including MPs Sunny Deol, Hema Malini and Hans Raj Hans.

It should be recalled that Prime Minister Modi’s first rally in Ferozepur stood cancelled due to the security breach incident. After a massive political storm over the issue, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had said the PM was welcome to visit the state anytime he wanted to.

Advertisement

The battery of national as well as state leaders will be visiting Punjab one after the other ahead of the elections on February 20. For the first time, the BJP will be campaigning as leader of an alliance formed with breakaway leaders — the Punjab Lok Insaaf Party led by former CM Captain Amarinder Singh from the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa from the SAD.

Amarinder had said the safety and security of the state was one of the core issues of concern and, apart from the repeal of farm laws, he had decided to form an alliance with the BJP on this issue. The smaller alliance partners are looking at PM Modi as a major star campaigner, and are hoping to cash in on the “nationalism" plank espoused by the saffron party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.