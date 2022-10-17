The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to build an anti-rigging committee in every district in West Bengal before the upcoming panchayat elections. The party is having a two-day organisational meeting in Kolkata where Mangal Pandey, who has been given the responsibility of developing the BJP in Bengal, will be present along with all senior state leaders of the BJP.

Party insiders have said that the BJP is very serious about the panchayat elections which will be held in the first half of 2023. During the 2018 panchayat polls in Bengal, the opposition’s main allegation was the rampant rigging by the TMC. There were also allegations that the TMC, through intimidation, did not allow opposition candidates to contest. There were a considerable number of uncontested seats.

BJP insiders say the anti-rigging committee in all districts has come up to prevent large-scale rigging before polls.

Sources say this committee will depute party volunteers to keep vigil starting from the day when the poll process starts and they will try to ensure that people can cast their votes without any hindrance.

BJP MP Debosri Choudhury said, “Last time in 2018 when Panchayat election took place, we were growing organisationally. Now, our strength is more than what it was in 2018, so we will not sit with bangles, we will hit back."

Panchayat elections are very crucial for both, BJP and TMC. BJP would want to gain seats which will help them in 2024 elections, while TMC is looking to retain their stronghold while also eyeing 2024 polls.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has said “Let them do whatever, we will win."

BJP’s two-day meeting has also emphasised on resolving the faction feud inside the party, as per sources. Party insiders claim that senior leaders are also keeping an eye on new people who are joining from TMC at the ground level.

Before the assembly elections, a large number of leaders had joined the BJP but it was noted that most went back to the TMC after elections. This time, the party is skeptical about taking TMC ground workers in their party.

Experts say that how this anti-rigging committee works and how they perform is something which the political fraternity too will closely watch.

