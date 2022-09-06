BJP to Use UP Formula in Odisha for 2024; State In Charge Sunil Bansal Shares Blueprint with Leaders

Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Odisha BJP in charge Sunil Bansal, who is on a two-day state visit, has made a blueprint, which comprises a five-point formula, which he has shared with party leaders.

Bansal has sought reports from BJP state president Samir Mohanty and general secretary Golak Mohapatra on the organisational status of the party. He also discussed about the tasks and their implementation given by Amit Shah to the party leaders during his visit to Odisha on August 8.

Bansal’s five-point formula for party leaders include state-wide agitation against the failure of the state government, more party workers at the booth level to strengthen the organisation, spreading the message about the success of the Modi government to the people, action against party disruptors and implementing UP formula in Odisha.

Advertisement

BJP state general secretary Mohapatra said, “The Uttar Pradesh formula will also be implemented here to get success."

Since the BJP lost this year’s Panchayat and urban local body polls, Bansal will also conduct one-on-one discussion with party MLAs and MPs and other officials today.

Former Union minister and BJP leader Jual Oram said, “We are ready for the 2024 elections and working with a mission. We will start a statewide agitation against the failure of the state government."

Party leaders expect major changes after Sunil Phulal takes charge of the state. BJP national president JP Nadda will also visit Odisha in the last week of September.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here