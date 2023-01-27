Home » News » Politics » BJP Top Brass Meets to Finalise Candidates for Tripura Polls

BJP Top Brass Meets to Finalise Candidates for Tripura Polls

The 60-member Tripura assembly will go to polls on February 16. The last date for filling nominations is January 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2

PTI

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 09:17 IST

New Delhi, India

In 2018, the BJP formed the government for the first time in Tripura, ending the 20-year run of the CPI(M)(Representational pic/Reuters)
Top leaders of the BJP including party chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others have met here to finalise candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.

The Thursday meeting was also attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP’s state incharge Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb.

Earlier in the day, BJP’s Tripura unit core group members met at party leader and northeast incharge Sambit Patra’s residence.

The BJP is likely to finalise its candidates for the Tripura assembly elections on Friday in its central election committee meeting.

The 60-member Tripura assembly will go to polls on February 16. The last date for filling nominations is January 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

In 2018, the BJP formed the government for the first time in Tripura, ending the 20-year run of the CPI(M).

first published: January 27, 2023, 09:17 IST
