BJP Turning Resolutions Into Accomplishments, Says Modi in Kerala, Highlights State’s ‘Big Role’ in Nation-building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, addressed BJP workers in Kochi on Thursday, where he highlighted the “big role" the state has to play in ‘Azadi Ka Amritkaal’, which, he said, is to work on the resolve to make India a developed nation.

Stressing how the BJP is turning “resolutions into accomplishments" by following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’, the prime minister gave the example of the 2,00,000 pucca houses that were approved for the poor in Kerala under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “Out of this, more than 1,30,000 houses have been completed," Modi said.

“Wherever there are BJP governments in the states, there is rapid development. Double-engine government can also take Kerala’s development to new heights," the PM said.

Modi also took a dig at political parties for shielding the corrupt, saying the country and the people of Kerala have to be on constant alert from them.

“As actions are being taken against the corrupt, new polarization has also started in the politics of the country. Some political parties have come out in the open to protect the corrupted," the prime minister said without taking any party’s name.

Meanwhile, Modi, who arrived in Kochi at 4 pm today, received a rousing welcome from the public, who braved the rain to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

Modi lays the foundation stone of Phase II of the Kochi Metro

Later in the evening, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Phase II of Kochi Metro and the redevelopment of three railway stations – Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Kollam.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also attended the event.

At the event, PM Modi said, “Kerala has been gifted with connectivity projects worth more than Rs 4,600 crore…These projects will provide a boost to ease of living and ease of doing business in the state."

Saying that Phase 2 of the Kochi Metro will be a boon for the youth of the region, Modi said that in the last eight years, “the central government has continuously worked to make Metro the most prominent mode of urban transport."

“The central government has expanded the metro to other major cities of the state by taking the metro out of the capital."

The prime minister also inaugurated the metro’s phase-1A – the first stretch from SN Junction to Vadakkekotta.

Notably, the phase-II corridor of Kochi Metro Rail Project from JLN stadium metro station to Infopark, Kakkanad, would cover 11.2 km and have 11 stations. Phase-I extension is the first stretch of work directly taken up by Kochi Metro Rail Limited. With the inauguration of Phase IA, Kochi Metro would cover at least 27 km with 24 stations.

The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the doubling of 27 km of tracks of the Kuruppanthara-Kottayam-Chingavanam section completed at a cost of Rs 750 crore.

Besides, he also dedicated to the nation a newly electrified section between Kollam-Punalur completed at a cost of Rs 76 crore and also flagged off special train services between Kottayam-Ernakulam and Kollam-Punalur.

On Friday, September 2, Modi would commission the Vikrant at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi and also “unveil the new naval ensign (Nishaan) thereby doing away with the colonial past," the PMO had said in a statement.

PM Visits Adi Shankara’s Birthplace

Earlier in the day, Modi also offered prayers at Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the birthplace of saint-philosopher Adi Shankaracharya at Kalady village in Ernakulam district.

Modi, who was received by the temple authorities, spent 45 minutes there and participated in rituals. Wearing a traditional attire of Kerala, he offered prayers at the temple.

Modi, while addressing the meeting earlier, remembered the contributions of the saint philosopher to India and said the legacy Adi Shankara, known for the philosophy of Advaita, established was taken forward from Kerala by various spiritual leaders and social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru, Chattampi Swamikal and Ayyankali.

