'BJP Will Win All 80 UP Lok Sabha Seats in 2024': New State Unit Chief Bhupendra Chaudhary Takes Charge

The new president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhupendra Chaudhary took charge on Monday, receiving a grand welcome from cadres and leaders in Lucknow after arriving by train from Delhi.

Chaudhary said that the BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP in the 2024 general elections. He also informed that the party was working out a special strategy for the 14 constituencies that it lost in the 2019 polls.

He attacked the opposition parties, saying that none of them was in a position to face the BJP.

Advertisement

While welcoming him, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Chaudhary ji has been given a big responsibility and he has a strong hold on the state. The responsibility of coordinating between the government and the organisation has been given to him. Chaudhary ji has also performed well in the cabinet in the past. We know his potential very well. The result of the hard work done in the assembly elections in the state is that we came back to power for the second time, and this is for the second time that a government has been repeated."

The government and the organisation will work together to take the state to new heights, the CM said.

After taking charge, Chaudhary said, “The enthusiasm of the workers is visible by this grand welcome programme. I express my gratitude to the central leadership; a common worker like me and a person coming from a normal family was given the responsibility of an important state. This is the real strength of a worker. This is the strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party; there is no one big or small here. Everyone has contributed. There is no special qualification needed, one has to only work. BJP made a person like me a minister in the government and now gave this big responsibility. People ask if we will coordinate between the government and the organisation, then I say that how is this coordination. We have our own government. This is the fifth generation of BJP which is running on its ideology."

Outgoing state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, union minister and former state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, union ministers of state Sanjeev Balyan and Pankaj Chaudhary, state government ministers, party officials, and thousands of people were present at the Charbagh railway station to receive Chaudhary.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here