BJP Youth Wing Stages Protest Against Rajasthan Govt Over Paper Leak Cases

Rajasthan needs a ‘double-engine’ government of the BJP and the party’s workers should make all efforts to ensure its victory in the assembly elections, the saffron party’s state unit president Satish Poonia said Saturday.

Addressing BJP workers and leaders at a protest organised by the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) here against paper leaks in the state, he said the Congress party and the Ashok Gehlot government are responsible for all the youth and farmer suicides in Rajasthan in the last four-and-a-half years.

Attacking the Congress government over a range of issues, including the paper leaks, Poonia said it is the culprit behind all such incidents.

BJP leaders do politics of struggle and have cornered the government over every issue, he said. “This protest is just a trailer, the film is yet to be released." BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore also addressed the protest rally.

Singh attacked the Congress government over the string of paper leaks in recent months. Incidents of paper leaks did not happen once or twice but 16 times during the Gehlot regime, he alleged.

“This government is good for nothing. Rajasthan would be the first state in history where paper leak incidents have happened 16 times. Gehlot makes tall promises but does not work," Singh said.

He also called upon the state’s youth to throw the Congress out of power in the next assembly elections.

“Give the Congress such a push that it falls down a ditch and never returns to power for the next 20-25 years," the BJP leader said.

A large number of activists from the BJYM and the BJP, and other leaders were present at the protest rally.

After the address outside the party office, BJP leaders and BJYM workers marched towards the Civil Lines railway crossing to gherao the chief minister’s residence.

