BJP's Bastion for 31 Years, Will Saffron Fort of Lucknow East Fall This Time? Confident SP Says Yes

For over three decades, the Lucknow East assembly seat has been the Bharatiya Janata Party’s bastion. Even in 2012, when Samajwadi Party had formed a full majority government in Uttar Pradesh, the seat remained with the saffron camp.

This time, the SP has fielded its spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria from Lucknow East against BJP’s Ashutosh Tandon, who is the incumbent MLA and a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.

In 2017, Tandon had defeated Bhaduaira by a margin of over 70,000 votes, however, the latter had contested on a Congress ticket as the SP and the grand old party had forged an alliance then.

For 2022 UP polls, the BSP has fielded Ashish Kumar Sinha from here, while the Congress has given ticket to Manoj Tiwari and Alok Singh will contest for the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Lucknow East assembly seat was won for the first time by BJP in 1991 when Bhagwati Prasad Shukla contested from here on saffron ticket during the Ram Temple movement in the state. Next, BJP’s Vidya Sagar Gupta had won from the seat in 1996, 2002 and 2007.

In 2012, BJP’s Kalraj Mishra held the fort, but the seat was vacated after he went on to become an MP from Deoria in 2014. The seat was then won by Tandon, son of BJP leader Lalji Tandon, in 2014 bye-polls.

Bhadauria told media that he is confident that the BJP’s fort will fall this time. “You might call it a strong seat of BJP, but this is the most unsafe seat for BJP in UP. The BJP is going to lose in the SP wave this time because the incumbent MLA who is also the Minister didn’t work for his constituency. People have never seen him around in the constituency. This BJP government will be wiped out as they didn’t stand with the people in Covid times. They lied and said that there was no death due to oxygen shortage, this is a blatant lie. They had promised employment for the youth and reduction in inflation, but they have completely forgotten it and have stopped speaking about it," he said.

Tandon could not be reached for a comment.

Going for polls on February 23, the Lucknow East seat has around 4,51,408 registered voters, out of whom, 90,000 are Brahmins, 75,000 Kshatriyas, 40,000 Kayasthas, 80,000 Dalits, 40,000 Yadavs and 50,000 Muslim voters.

All nine assembly seats of Lucknow, including Bakshi Ka Talab, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow West, Lucknow East, Lucknow Central, Lucknow North, Mohanlalganj (Reserve), Malihabad and Lucknow Cantonment, will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23, while the counting will be done on March 10.

Preparations have been made for polling on Lucknow East assembly seat where 429 polling booths have been made on 85 polling stations. There are a total of 451408 registered voters on this seat, out of which 237602 are male voters, while 213788 are female voters along with 18 third gender voters and 3578 first time voters.

